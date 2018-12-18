AccuWeather: Beautiful Sunshine But Blustery Today

TODAY: We'll have beautiful sunshine today, but don't let that fool you, it's cold out there! A gusty wind out of the northwest will make it feel like it's around freezing despite a high of 41.WEDNESDAY: It's a cold start to the day with temps in the low to mid 20s, but the afternoon will be rather nice. We'll continue with mostly sunny skies, less wind and a high of 45.4.THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region ahead of the next system. Afternoon or evening rain is possible. The high is 48.FRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the warmest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, more rain that could be heavy at times. The high is 60.SATURDAY: Its a windy, partly cloud day with a cooler high of 48.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is a cool 44.MONDAY: (Christmas Eve): It's mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible. The high hits 44.--------------------