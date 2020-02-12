AccuWeather: Clearing Skies, Diminishing Winds Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was an active day of heavy rain and high winds. Periods of downpours dropped a general 1-2" of rain. A few locations in the northwest suburbs have seen over 3" prompting some flash flood warnings.
In addition, powerful wind gusts have been raking across the region. The most damaging across the Jersey Shore and into southern Delaware.
Here is a sampling of the highest gusts:
Atlantic City 73 mph; Island Beach State Park 82 mph; Cape May Harbor 72 mph; Strathmere 68 mph;Beach Haven 74 mph
TONIGHT: The cold front has cleared the coast. Overnight, skies will clear and winds diminish gradually. It's breezy and chilly with a low of 45.
TUESDAY: This looks like a day of abundant sunshine with a few afternoon clouds mixing in. It's also breezy and cooler with a high of just 58.
WEDNESDAY: A touch of early rain is possible and the rest of the day remains relatively cloudy. The high is even cooler: 50.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cool breeze and the high improving to 55.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with some rain possible during the afternoon and evening. It's still cool with a high of 55.
SATURDAY: This looks like a decent start to the weekend. We have partly sunny skies with showers holding off until night time. The high is 57.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies return and it gets a little milder with a high of 63.
MONDAY: Clouds return with some showers likely. The high is 62.
