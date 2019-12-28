Weather

AccuWeather: Dreary end to the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase. it remains dry, and cools down. Lows 29-33.

SUNDAY: Any morning faint sunshine quickly gives way to increasing clouds with rain arriving during the afternoon hours. The rain looks to be heavy overnight. High a cooler 47.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. The rain will taper off during the afternoon. Between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon, we are looking at an average of one inch of rain. High 53.

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. It will be a breezy day with a high of 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. The afternoon high only reaches 44.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with rain arriving at night. High 46.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 50.

