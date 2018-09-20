AccuWeather: Fall Chill Arrives, As Autumn Begins This Weekend

It was a mostly cloudy day, with a bit of morning drizzle and a seasonable high of 76.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. The low drops to 63.FRIDAY: It's warmer and more humid. We expect clouds to break for some sunshine, along with a mild breeze. It now appears as though showers and thunderstorms late at night will fall apart to our west before they get here, but a late night rumble of thunder isn't completely out of the question. The high reaches 79.SATURDAY: We have partly sunny skies and it's less humid and comfortable with a high of 78. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely and it's a lot cooler. A few showers are possible with the best chance being south of the city. Hopefully, the Union and Eagles games will remain dry. The high is only 70.MONDAY: We have lots of clouds around and it's still cool. The high is 70.TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with rain. The high 78.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and some more showers are likely during the afternoon. It's still humid. The high ticks back up to 82.THURSDAY: Look for sunshine and a pleasantly warm high around 78.