WEATHER

AccuWeather: Fall Chill Arrives, As Autumn Begins This Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on September 20, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a mostly cloudy day, with a bit of morning drizzle and a seasonable high of 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. The low drops to 63.

FRIDAY: It's warmer and more humid. We expect clouds to break for some sunshine, along with a mild breeze. It now appears as though showers and thunderstorms late at night will fall apart to our west before they get here, but a late night rumble of thunder isn't completely out of the question. The high reaches 79.

SATURDAY: We have partly sunny skies and it's less humid and comfortable with a high of 78. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely and it's a lot cooler. A few showers are possible with the best chance being south of the city. Hopefully, the Union and Eagles games will remain dry. The high is only 70.

MONDAY: We have lots of clouds around and it's still cool. The high is 70.

TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with rain. The high 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and some more showers are likely during the afternoon. It's still humid. The high ticks back up to 82.

THURSDAY: Look for sunshine and a pleasantly warm high around 78.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Cecily Tynan feeds the hippos at the Philadelphia Zoo
Watch: Time-lapse shows Florence from space
More Weather
Top Stories
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
4 dead in Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting, including suspect
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Official: More possible victims in case of surgeon, girlfriend accused of rape
Father of 4 killed in hit-and-run; driver turns himself in
New nonprofit helps mastectomy patients with lift chairs
Man dies after shooting in Gloucester Twp.; suspect sought
Show More
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
No instant end to New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City
Hurricane Maria: One year later; woman copes with moving to U.S. mainland
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
More News