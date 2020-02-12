AccuWeather: Freeze Warnings for Northwest Suburbs, Record Cold Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds dominated our skies today with a showers developing into a steady rain and temperatures stuck in the 50s. Even colder air is on the way!
TONIGHT: Rain continues until past midnight. Total rainfall will be close to a 1/2" when all is said and done. Once an area of low pressure moves through early this evening, we'll get gusty winds developing on its backside and that will drive cold air down into the region. Enough cold air will catch up to the exiting rain to change it over to a period of snow in the Poconos and a few flakes may mix in down to the Lehigh Valley and higher ridges in Berks County. The bigger concern tonight is the very cold air for May that will be moving in. Low in the northwest suburbs will be in the low 30s prompting freeze warnings from 11pm to 9am. Here along the I-95 corridor and down into South Jersey and Delaware lows are expected to be closer to 37.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect in our northern and western suburbs tonight into early Saturday morning. Protect any sensitive plants!
SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a windy and cold note with morning temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. In the afternoon, we see partly sunny skies, but it's still windy and chilly with a high of just 49 and wind chills mainly in the 30s. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph. A shower is possible at times, with some snow showers likely in the Poconos.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): This is a dry day with partly sunny skies, but it's still blustery with gusts around 30 mph and cool with a high near 63.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. We're still stuck in the same cool pattern with another high around 61.
TUESDAY: Partial sunshine returns and we're dry, but it's still breezy and chilly. The high is only 59.
WEDNESDAY: This is another partly sunny, cool day with a high of 63.
THURSDAY: Finally, warmer air begins to nudge its way back into our region. We have a mix of clouds and sun with a milder high of 68. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we shoot up to 76 ahead of an approaching cold front. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.
