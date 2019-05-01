Weather

AccuWeather: From Cloudy and Cool to Near Record Warmth

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 1, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first day of May felt more like the start of April! We had plenty of clouds in place today with occasional drizzle and a passing, light shower. The high in Philadelphia only hit 61 degrees. That's eight degrees below average. But, tomorrow it'll be 20-25 degrees warmer than today!

TONIGHT: A bit of additional drizzle is possible during the evening. It's mainly cloudy otherwise with a low around 56.

THURSDAY: Our weather ping pong game continues with yet another surge of warm air. Look for partly sunny skies with a very warm high of 85. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. Some showers are likely at times and another afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high stays warm at 78.

SATURDAY: The weekend looks a bit cooler with mostly cloudy skies. We can't rule out the chance of showers or a period of rain on Saturday, primarily in the evening. The high hits 76.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies appear likely again with a period of rain, most likely in the morning. Afternoon drying is possible. Our high is a cooler 64.

MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but overall we see the return of some sun with a nice high of 74.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another high around 74.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A few showers and an afternoon thunderstorm are possible. The high is 72.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
