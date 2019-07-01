AccuWeather: Heat Wave Number Two Begins Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first day of July was seasonably warm, 85 degrees, with comfortable humidity levels. Don't get used to it! Hotter, more humid weather is on the way.
TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds develop. It's still not all that humid. The low is 68.
TUESDAY: It will not be very humid as we begin the day, but it will feel more and more sticky heading into and through the afternoon. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 92. A late afternoon and evening drenching shower or thunderstorm is likely in some neighborhoods.
WEDNESDAY: This is a day of hazy sunshine and high humidity. Another stray late day thunderstorm is possible. The high is 93.
THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Look for a partly sunny, rather steamy holiday with a shower or thunderstorm possible in some areas during the afternoon and evening. The high is 91. While the evening is probably not a complete wash-out, it will still be important to keep your eyes on the forecast and on radar if you have plans to watch fireworks.
FRIDAY: The heat and humidity continue with a mix of clouds and sun and another chance of a couple showers and storms. Your high is 90.
SATURDAY: The hot and humid pattern stretches into the first half of the weekend. Yet another afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a sticky 92.
SUNDAY: This is likely a better day with lower heat and less humid air in place. There's the still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high dips to 89.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with low humidity and a pleasant high of 85.
