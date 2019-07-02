Weather

AccuWeather: Heat Wave Number Two Starts Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Early sunshine will share the skies with more clouds later in the day. Humidity will rise, especially during the afternoon. The high is 92. A late thunderstorm is possible.

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out, including a strong storm in our western suburbs. It's muggy. The low is 72.

WEDNESDAY: This is a day of hazy sunshine and high humidity. Another stray late day thunderstorm is possible. The high is 91.

THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Look for a partly sunny, sticky holiday with a shower or thunderstorm possible in some areas during the afternoon and evening, especially north and west of Philadelphia. The high is 91. While the evening is probably not a wash-out, it will still be important to keep your eyes on the forecast and on radar if you have plans to watch fireworks, especially if you're out in northwest suburbs.

FRIDAY: The heat and humidity kicks up a notch with a mix of clouds and sun and another chance of a couple showers and storms. Your high is a steamy 91.

SATURDAY: The hot and humid pattern stretches into the first half of the weekend. Yet another afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a sticky 89. It's possible the heat wave ends with our high expected to stay shy of 90, but it's still going to be uncomfortable.

SUNDAY: This is likely a better day with lowering humidity. There's the still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high is 88.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with low humidity and a pleasant high of 85.

TUESDAY: This is a warm, pleasant summer day with partly sunny skies and a high around 88.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures wrong-way driver during chase on NJ highway
Treatment center 'malfunction' prompts ocean closures in NJ
Fishtown demo project goes horribly wrong
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in West Philly
Construction fire sent plumes of smoke over Tanger Outlets
Illegal dumper in Point Breeze caught on video
Girl suffered 'life-altering injuries' from illegal explosive device: Police
Show More
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Truck crashes into house causing collapse
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Man arrested in alleged attack on mother in Upper Darby
Sources: Jimmy Butler deal is complete with Heat
More TOP STORIES News