AccuWeather: Heat Wave Number Two Starts Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Early sunshine will share the skies with more clouds later in the day. Humidity will rise, especially during the afternoon. The high is 92. A late thunderstorm is possible.
TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out, including a strong storm in our western suburbs. It's muggy. The low is 72.
WEDNESDAY: This is a day of hazy sunshine and high humidity. Another stray late day thunderstorm is possible. The high is 91.
THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Look for a partly sunny, sticky holiday with a shower or thunderstorm possible in some areas during the afternoon and evening, especially north and west of Philadelphia. The high is 91. While the evening is probably not a wash-out, it will still be important to keep your eyes on the forecast and on radar if you have plans to watch fireworks, especially if you're out in northwest suburbs.
FRIDAY: The heat and humidity kicks up a notch with a mix of clouds and sun and another chance of a couple showers and storms. Your high is a steamy 91.
SATURDAY: The hot and humid pattern stretches into the first half of the weekend. Yet another afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a sticky 89. It's possible the heat wave ends with our high expected to stay shy of 90, but it's still going to be uncomfortable.
SUNDAY: This is likely a better day with lowering humidity. There's the still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high is 88.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with low humidity and a pleasant high of 85.
TUESDAY: This is a warm, pleasant summer day with partly sunny skies and a high around 88.
