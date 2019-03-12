AccuWeather: Late Week Warm Up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was a bright, sunny day, although it was breezy and a bit on the cool side, with a high of 47 degrees.TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear with winds dropping off. It's still cold overnight with a low of 30 in Philadelphia and many suburbs in the 20s.WEDNESDAY: High pressure slips off the coast and a southerly wind kicks in behind it. Sunshine will mix with some high cirrus clouds, but overall another bright day. Temperatures inch up to 53, right around the average high this point in the month. .THURSDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Some showers are possible at night. The high is mild ahead of any precipitation: 60.FRIDAY: We'll be ahead of a cold front associated with a powerful storm that moves through the central U.S. with blizzard conditions on the cold side and severe weather on the warm side. This will give us mostly cloudy skies and the threat of showers, but also temperatures hit 65 with southwesterly winds. Rainfall looks light at this point between a quarter to as much as a half inch.SATURDAY: The rain is gone. Sun mixes with clouds. It's breezy and cooler to start the weekend with a high around 52.SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a mostly sunny day, albeit a little chilly. Our high dips to 47.MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. A rain or snow shower can't be ruled out. The high is around 49.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another cool high around 50.--------------------