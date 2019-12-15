AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Monday at 1pm and lasts until Tuesday at 7am. A mixture of snow, sleet is possible before the wintry mix changes to rain.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase and it gets cold with a low of 31. A mix of light snow and sleet is possible before dawn.
MONDAY: Light snow and sleet may be falling during the morning commute. This will eventually change over to rain from south to north during the late morning and afternoon hours. Areas well to the north may keep the snow into evening, especially in the Poconos.
Across most of the area, any small accumulation should be washed away by the rain, but look out for slick travel before the change to rain occurs. The high is a cold 37.
TUESDAY: Look for periods of rain and drizzle through the morning and early afternoon. Some drying is possible later in the day. The high is a lot milder: 46.
WEDNESDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, breezy and much colder day with a high of only 38 and wind chills very often in the 20s.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and an even colder high around 32.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and not as bitter with our high climbing to 38.
SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 41.
SUNDAY: Look for a mostly sunny end to the weekend with a somewhat improved high around 44.
