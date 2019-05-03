AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds Today, Rain At Times This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will remain dominant today. A spotty shower is possible at times, but most of the day is dry. The high is 70.
TONIGHT: Some spotty showers and thunderstorms move in this evening and later tonight. The low is 61.
SATURDAY: A morning shower is possible before we transition to a mix of clouds and sun through most of the afternoon. The high is 76. Rain arrives later at night.
SUNDAY: Rain appears likely to linger much of the day, with a general 1/2" to 1". It will be especially heavy in the morning. Some late drying is possible. Our high is a cooler 65.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with the chance of an evening shower. The high is 74.
TUESDAY: This is a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies and a slightly warmer high around 78. A shower or thunderstorm is possible later at night.
WEDNESDAY: An early shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. But overall, we see clouds mixing with sunny breaks with our high warming to 80.
THURSDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with some rain possible at times and a high of 72.
FRIDAY: Clouds are dominant. Some rain and a few thunderstorms are possible. The high: 70.
