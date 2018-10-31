WEATHER

AccuWeather: No Tricks, Nice and Mild Halloween

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 30, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a mild Halloween with sun mixing with clouds, a light breeze and a comfortable high of 67.

TONIGHT: We'll have a few clouds mixing with the stars. Evening trick or treating temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s with a bit of a breeze possible, but not too bad. Overnight, we dip to a mild 57, far less chilly than recent overnight lows.

THURSDAY: November arrives and it won't feel like it. Look for sun giving way to increasing clouds. We get a warm high of 73. A shower can't be ruled out in the Lehigh Valley. More widespread rain arrives later at night.

FRIDAY: It's still mild, but we'll see lots of clouds with periods of rain throughout the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. The high is 73.

SATURDAY: A lingering shower is possible, especially early in the morning and mainly over by the coast. Otherwise, clouds break for some sun and we have a cool breeze. The high is 61 early in the day with temperatures falling into the 50s during the afternoon. It will be cool and breezy.

SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a slightly cooler high of 58.

MONDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with rain possible. The high is 62.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): It's mostly cloudy with a shower around at times, but relatively mild with our high climbing to 66. There's no major weather-related reason to prevent voters from getting to the polls.

WEDNESDAY: We remain somewhat mild, but there is still a good deal of clouds around with some rain likely. The high is 64.

