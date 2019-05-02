AccuWeather: Not As Warm Friday, Tracking Weekend Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early clouds and fog gave way to plenty of sunshine. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 83 degrees, the warmest day so far this year.
TONIGHT: Some spotty thunderstorms are possible in the early evening. Then, skies turn cloudy overnight. The low is 55. Some more fog is possible by morning.
FRIDAY: Morning fog and clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's still warm with a high of 76. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could again be strong, especially south and west of Philadelphia. Some isolated downpours can't be ruled out.
SATURDAY: A morning shower is possible before we transition to a mix of clouds and sun through most of the afternoon. The high is 76. Rain arrives late at night.
SUNDAY: Rain appears likely to linger much of the day, with a general 1/2" to 1". Our high is a cooler 62.
MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny skies with the chance of an evening shower. The high is 72.
TUESDAY: This is a nice day with partly sunny skies and a slightly warmer high around 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. A couple of showers are possible late in the day and at night. The high warms to 80.
THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a high of 76.
