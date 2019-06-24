AccuWeather: Overnight Scattered Storms; Heat Wave Later This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixed with increasing clouds today as humidity gradually increased. The high in Philadelphia hit
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. A few overnight showers are possible and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, mainly toward morning. The low is 72.
TUESDAY: A spotty morning shower or thunderstorm is likely in some neighborhoods. A few downpours and even an isolated heavy storm can't be ruled out. Humidity is highest during the morning, then drops in the afternoon as clouds break for sunshine. The high is a warm 89.
WEDNESDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine. It may not be quite as humid, but the temperatures will be hot during the afternoon. Our high has a chance of hitting 90.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, moderately humid air and continued heat. The high is 92.
FRIDAY: This will mark the season's first heat wave if our current forecast highs work out (three straight days of 90 or better). We're looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the end of the work week. Humidity will not be a huge issue, but the high reaches a hot 93, so cool drinks will again be important if you're outside working or playing for an extended period of time.
SATURDAY: It's a partly sunny, hot start to the weekend. Look for a high of 94. It may be a bit humid and there's a chance of late-day thunderstorm, especially in our northern suburbs.
SUNDAY: Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but overall, this is a partly sunny day with the heating easing a bit. The high is 87.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high settles around 84.
