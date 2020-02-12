AccuWeather: Partly sunny skies, mild Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite a lot of clouds and some afternoon showers, the high in Philadelphia hit 60 degrees. That's 12 degrees above average and the ninth day in the 60s this year.
TONIGHT: After a dry early evening, a cold front pushes a round of rain with the chance of thunderstorms with isolated strong wind gusts. The best time for the storms and rain will be 8-10PM. Skies clear overnight with a mild low of 45.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure moves in and brings us partly sunny skies and another mild high of 57. It'll be on the breezy side, with 20-30mph wind gusts.
THURSDAY: It's nice day with mostly sunny skies. Although it's not as warm. Our high of 54 is still well above average.
FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and a few rain showers during the day. There's a chance some of the rain changes to some snow at night. High: 46.
SATURDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly with a high of 46.
SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 60.
MONDAY: Sunshine gives way to clouds with the chance of showers at night. It warms to 66.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. It stays mild, with a high of 64.
