Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny skies, mild Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite a lot of clouds and some afternoon showers, the high in Philadelphia hit 60 degrees. That's 12 degrees above average and the ninth day in the 60s this year.

TONIGHT: After a dry early evening, a cold front pushes a round of rain with the chance of thunderstorms with isolated strong wind gusts. The best time for the storms and rain will be 8-10PM. Skies clear overnight with a mild low of 45.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure moves in and brings us partly sunny skies and another mild high of 57. It'll be on the breezy side, with 20-30mph wind gusts.

THURSDAY: It's nice day with mostly sunny skies. Although it's not as warm. Our high of 54 is still well above average.

FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and a few rain showers during the day. There's a chance some of the rain changes to some snow at night. High: 46.

SATURDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly with a high of 46.

SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 60.

MONDAY: Sunshine gives way to clouds with the chance of showers at night. It warms to 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. It stays mild, with a high of 64.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person being tested for possible coronavirus in Philly
Murder suspect barricaded inside hotel room identified: DA
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Homeless teen using basketball to find better life
Striking vehicle still sought in Bucks Co. fatal crash
Coronavirus impacting local athletic events
Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo surgery Wednesday
Show More
Catholic churches release guidelines to prevent spread of coronavirus
Exclusive: Man shot during attempted robbery in Manayunk speaks out
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
City Council unveils 'moonshot' plan to reduce poverty
Man charged after port-a-potty video goes viral
More TOP STORIES News