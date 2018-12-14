AccuWeather: Periods of Rain This Weekend

Despite plenty of cloud cover, the high in Philadelphia hit 51 degrees. That's six degrees above normal.TONIGHT: Rain will develop as we go throughout the rest of the night. There is a plume of moisture coming up from the Carolina's & that moves in from the SW to NE later tonight. While there could be a few showers early this evening, but the bulk of the steady rain arrives later tonight.The low is a very mild 47.SATURDAY: Rain could be heavy early in the morning, but it probably tapers off fairly quickly and we're left with a mild, overcast day with an occasional sprinkle. It's also breezy. Later in the day and at night, steadier rain returns. The high is 52.SUNDAY: The morning looks wet with pockets of heavy rain possible. Models are in disagreement on how quickly the rain ends. Some have drying in the afternoon. Others have rain and drizzle through most of the day. We're leaning toward some late drying, but either way, it looks cloudy and cooler with a high of just 44.MONDAY: In general, this looks like a partly sunny day with a high of 49, but a spotty afternoon or evening shower can't be ruled out.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely, but a shot of colder air arrives with a brisk breeze. Our high is 39.WEDNESDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a chilly high around 45.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. Later in the day or at night, the clouds thicken and some rain is possible. Our high is 49.FRIDAY: It's cloudy with more rain possible. The high is 51.--------------------