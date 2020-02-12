AccuWeather Still Humid And Flood Concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: With a stalled frontal boundary draped through our region we continue to have high humidity and the threat of storms. A Flash Flood Watch continues for areas south of the Lehigh Valley. We'll see limited sunshine with a showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon and evening. High: 83.
FRIDAY: The front sags just to our south and we only have a spotty storm around. It's mostly cloudy and still warm and humid. High: 84.
SATURDAY: The weekend is looking better! We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds and it likely stays dry. The humidity drops a notch too. High: 82.
SUNDAY: Expect some early sunshine but it will turn cloudy with a few thunderstorms at night. It's a comfortably cool high of just 79.
MONDAY: It's stays partly sunny, humid with a shower chance. High: 82.
TUESDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 84.
WEDNESDAY: No heat in sight! It stays comfortable with a high of 83 and some sun mixing with the clouds.
