AccuWeather: Still Warm & Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's warm and humid with partly sunny skies today. We have a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm today, especially north and west of the city. Areas in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos have a marginal chance for an isolated severe storm. Be careful if you're headed to Musikfest. High: 88

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. The humidity drops off and it becomes fairly comfortable during the afternoon. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! No humidity! High 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 84.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Turning slightly more humid, but still pretty comfortable. High 86.

TUESDAY: Some sun, muggy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

