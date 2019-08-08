AccuWeather: Still Warm & Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's warm and humid with partly sunny skies today. We have a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm today, especially north and west of the city. Areas in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos have a marginal chance for an isolated severe storm. Be careful if you're headed to Musikfest. High: 88
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. The humidity drops off and it becomes fairly comfortable during the afternoon. High 86.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! No humidity! High 85.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 84.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Turning slightly more humid, but still pretty comfortable. High 86.
TUESDAY: Some sun, muggy. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 86.
