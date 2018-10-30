AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool Today, Warmer For Halloween

Look for plenty of sunshine today, a very light breeze at times and a somewhat cool high of 59.TONIGHT: Skies remain clear, winds become very light and we get a chilly overnight low of 45 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the upper 30s.WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): A cool start at sunrise gives way to quick warming during the day. We see a good deal of sunshine and an unseasonably warm high of 69. Evening trick or treat temperatures will start in the mid 60s and fall into the upper 50s as we move past 8 pm in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip- into the mid 50s before all the candy is gone, still not too bad for this time of year.THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's unseasonably warm for the first day of November, with a high of 75. Rain is possible later at night as a cold front approaches from the west.FRIDAY: Look for lots of clouds with rain at times and a cooler high around 67.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A passing shower is possible, especially in the morning and mainly over by the coast. We have a cool breeze. The high dips to 57.SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend is mostly sunny with a seasonable high around 60.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with more clouds gathering later in the day ahead of another arriving frontal boundary. Some late day or night time rain is possible. The high is 62.TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain at times. The high is 64.