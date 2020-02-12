Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and Milder Today, Rain Friday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Grab the sunglasses! This is going to be a bright day with a bit of a breeze and a milder afternoon high of 66.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. It's still breezy. The low is a cool 48.

FRIDAY: Clouds roar back and another round of light to moderate rain arrives about midway through the afternoon. The high dips to 62. The rain ends after midnight, but then cold air sweeps in. A frost or freeze is possible overnight.

SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a windy and cold note with morning temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. In the afternoon, we see partly sunny skies, but it's still windy and even though our high reaches 50, wind chills will keep things chilly. It will feel like the 30s and low 40s (more along the lines of what you'd expect to feel like in late March in our region!). A shower is possible at times, with some snow showers likely in the Poconos.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): This is a dry day with partly sunny skies, but it's still cool with a high near 61.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. We're still stuck in the same cool pattern with a high of just 63.

TUESDAY: We have a partly sunny day, breezy day with a chilly high of 59.

WEDNESDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a slightly improved high around 64.

THURSDAY: Finally, warmer air begins to nudge its way back into our region. We have abundant sunshine and a milder high of 68.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clerk shot after argument inside West Kensington corner store: Police
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Fire tears through NE Philly apartment building
Free Printable Mother's Day Card and Poster by 6abc!
Show More
Temple students getting creative with at-home graduations
ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Man dies after shooting outside Acme in Northern Liberties
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Local twins start 3 Dollar Challenge for COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News