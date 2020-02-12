Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, Warmer Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had cloudy skies today with occasional light rain and drizzle. It was chilly, with a high reaching 54 degrees before lunchtime. Once the showers moved it, temperatures dropped into the 40s.
TONIGHT: After evening showers, clouds start breaking. The low drops to 44.

THURSDAY: This is going to be a nice "bounce back" day. Look for clouds mixing with some sun. It's breezy and mainly dry with the best chance of a shower late in the day in our northern and western suburbs. Most of us remain dry and the high improves to a more comfortable 67.

FRIDAY: The clouds roar back and another round of light to moderate rain arrives in the afternoon and continues into the evening. The high dips to 60.A frost or freeze is possible at night.
SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a windy and cold note with a high of just 50, but wind chills making it feel like the 30s through most of the day (more along the lines of what you'd expect to feel like in late March in our region!). A shower is possible at times, with some snow showers likely in the Poconos.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): This is a dry day with partly sunny skies, but it's still cool with a high near 61.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. We're still stuck in the same cool pattern with a high of just 63.

TUESDAY: We have a partly sunny day, breezy day with a high of 60.

WEDNESDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a slightly improved high around 64.

