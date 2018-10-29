AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns Tuesday, Big Warm Up Coming

Morning clouds and showers broke for a few breaks of afternoon sunshine. The high of 57 degrees in Philadelphia is five degrees below average. But, much warmer air moves in midweek.TONIGHT: Skies clear, winds die down and it stays chilly. The low in Philadelphia is 42 with some suburbs dipping into the mid to upper 30s.TUESDAY: Sunshine takes over. with a few spotty clouds around at times. The high stays cool: 58.WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): The real warmup comes for Halloween as winds shift to the southwest and temps soar to the upper 60s! Perfect for any outdoor Halloween parades and for trick or treaters in the evening. Expect lots of sunshine with just a thin veil of very high cirrus clouds. The high is 69. Trick or treat temps in the mid 60s falling to near 60 by the 8pm. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s into the mid to upper 50s during the evening across the wide area.THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's unseasonably warm for the first day of November, with a high of 75. Rain is possible later at night as a cold front approaches form the west.FRIDAY: Look for lots of clouds, rain at times and a cooler high around 67.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A passing shower is possible, especially in the morning. The high is a slightly cooler 59.SUNDAY: It's a mostly sunny, seasonable day with a high of 60.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with the arrival of another frontal boundary. Some afternoon and evening rain is possible. The high is 62.