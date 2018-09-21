WEATHER

AccuWeather: Temps and Humidity Drop This Weekend

Cecily Tynan has the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m. on September 20, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

FRIDAY: It's breezy and a bit more humid today. We have lots of clouds this morning, but expect clouds to break for some sunshine. It now appears as though showers and thunderstorms late at night will fall apart to our west before they get here, but a late night or early tomorrow morning a rumble of thunder isn't completely out of the question. The high reaches 79.

SATURDAY: We have partly sunny skies and it's less humid and comfortable with a high of 77. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.

SUNDAY: After a rather chilly start to the morning, expect mostly cloudy skies and it's a lot cooler. A few showers are possible with the best chance being south of the city. Hopefully, the Union and Eagles games will remain dry. The high is only 69.

MONDAY: It's another cool start with some suburbs in the 50s. Then, we'll have lots of clouds around and it's still cool. The high is 70.

TUESDAY: It's humid again and mostly cloudy with periods of rain. The high 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and some more showers are likely during the afternoon. It's still humid. The high ticks back up to 80.

THURSDAY: Look for sunshine and a pleasantly warm high around 78.

