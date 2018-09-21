WEATHER

AccuWeather: Temps and Humidity Drop This Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on September 21, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
FRIDAY: It's breezy and a bit more humid today. We have lots of clouds this morning, but expect clouds to break for some sunshine. It now appears as though showers and thunderstorms late at night will fall apart to our west before they get here, but a late night or early tomorrow morning a rumble of thunder isn't completely out of the question. The high reaches 79.

SATURDAY: We have partly sunny skies and it's less humid and comfortable with a high of 77. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.

SUNDAY: After a rather chilly start to the morning, expect mostly cloudy skies and it's a lot cooler. A few showers are possible with the best chance being south of the city. Hopefully, the Union and Eagles games will remain dry. The high is only 69.

MONDAY: It's another cool start with some suburbs in the 50s. Then, we'll have lots of clouds around and it's still cool. The high is 70.

TUESDAY: It's humid again and mostly cloudy with periods of rain. The high 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and some more showers are likely during the afternoon. It's still humid. The high ticks back up to 80.

THURSDAY: Look for sunshine and a pleasantly warm high around 78.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Puerto Rico marks 1 year since Maria with song and sadness
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Cecily Tynan feeds the hippos at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Student arrested for stabbing teen at North Phila. school
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
Protests at ceremony naming street after Wilson Goode
Homes lose power after car hits pole in Delaware
5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York City birthing center
Browns use 'Philly Special' play in 1st win since 2016
Sheriff: Rite Aid warehouse shooter may have been mentally ill
Ramps connecting I-95 with Pa. Turnpike set to open
Show More
New plan targets Center City traffic congestion
Calls for NJ sheriff to resign over alleged racist remarks
Feltonville mystery: Man killed, 2 others sick in garage
Chef Sunny Anderson joins Eagles Drumline on 'Rachael Ray'
Video shows Calif. repairman examining children's underwear
More News