WEATHER

AccuWeather: The Sun Returns

EMBED </>More Videos

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on December 17, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Clouds break for some sunshine today. It won't feel as chilly as it did yesterday but winds will pick up this afternoon. High: 46

TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies, but much chillier temperatures as a brief shot of colder air arrives. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in a lot of spots with a high of 41 but it will feel like it's below freezing in many spots with the gusty wind.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will still be very cold at dawn (low to mid 20s!), but we'll see a good deal of sunshine during the day and gradually improving temperatures. The high bumps to 43.

THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region ahead of the next system. Afternoon or evening rain is possible. The high is 47.

FRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the mildest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, more rain that could be heavy at times. The high is 59.

SATURDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but overall, this is a mostly cloudy, dry and breezy day with a cooler high of 49.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is a cool 46.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Florida woman travels to North Carolina just to see the snow
Man rescued from floodwaters following heavy rain in Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Back in the game: Foles leads Eagles past Rams 30-23
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
Brother of victim in Delco shooting: Gunman will be found
Fight erupts at Philly Hip Hop Awards at the Troc
Intruder pushes homeowner down the steps in North Philadelphia
Pupdates Pups Ride the Rails
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel
Show More
Stolen nativity scene pieces recovered in South Philadelphia
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
More News