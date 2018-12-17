AccuWeather: The Sun Returns

TODAY: Clouds break for some sunshine today. It won't feel as chilly as it did yesterday but winds will pick up this afternoon. High: 46TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies, but much chillier temperatures as a brief shot of colder air arrives. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in a lot of spots with a high of 41 but it will feel like it's below freezing in many spots with the gusty wind.WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will still be very cold at dawn (low to mid 20s!), but we'll see a good deal of sunshine during the day and gradually improving temperatures. The high bumps to 43.THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region ahead of the next system. Afternoon or evening rain is possible. The high is 47.FRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the mildest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, more rain that could be heavy at times. The high is 59.SATURDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but overall, this is a mostly cloudy, dry and breezy day with a cooler high of 49.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is a cool 46.--------------------