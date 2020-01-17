AccuWeather: Tracking The Weekend Storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: An arctic high pressure in southern Quebec will be in control and we'll see a bright and sunny day, but it will be very cold with highs of just 33. Gusty winds this morning will subside, but there's still a breeze this afternoon. Wind chills range from the teens to the 20s today despite a high of 33.
SATURDAY: Snow will overspread the region near midday here in the heart of the area. For I-95 and SE, we will see a brief period of snow before a fairly quick changeover to a wintry mix and then rain. By 7pm all areas from Philadelphia on SE will likely be seeing plain rain as temperatures are rising. In the Lehigh Valley, the cold air will be entrenched longer and the period of snow will last into the evening before changing over to an icy mix and eventually rain. For Philadelphia and areas southeast this will be all rain by 5 to 6pm. Snowfall totals: Poconos: 4-6"; Lehigh Valley & Far NW suburbs: 2-4"; I-95 and interior NW suburbs: 1-2"; Interior South Jersey and Delaware: Coating to 1"
Along the Coast: Little to nothing.
SUNDAY: As the storm departs and high pressure builds into the region it's partly sunny, windy and cold, with a high of 39.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Bundle up for your day of service. It's at least dry and bright with mostly sunny skies. Cold air settles into the region and we stay below freezing with a high of 32.
TUESDAY: It stays cold with mixture of cloud and sunshine, and the chance of a few flurries. The high only hits 30.
WEDNESDAY: it's bright and sunny, but not as harsh with a high of 36.
THURSDAY: We finally get back to our average high of 40 with partly sunny skies.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More