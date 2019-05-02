AccuWeather: Very Warm, Late T'Storms Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early clouds and fog will give way to sunny breaks. It's a bit humid and very warm with a high of 85. Late in the day, some thunderstorms will begin forming in some areas. A few of these storms could be strong and gusty. Take cover indoors on the lower floors if you hear thunder.
TONIGHT: More spotty thunderstorms are likely in the evening, some of which could be strong. The storms die down after about 9 or 10 o'clock in most areas. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight. The low is 59. Some more fog is possible by morning.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's still warm with a high of 78. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could again be strong, especially south and west of Philadelphia. Some isolated downpours can't be ruled out.
SATURDAY: A morning shower is possible before we transition to a mix of clouds and sun through most of the afternoon. The high is 74. Rain is likely at night and it could be heavy at times.
SUNDAY: Rain appears likely to linger into the morning before we get some afternoon drying. Our high is a cooler 64.
MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny morning with a shower or a thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. The high is 72.
TUESDAY: This is a nice day with partly sunny skies and a slightly warmer high around 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. A couple of showers are possible during the day. The high is 74.
THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a high of 72.
