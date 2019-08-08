AccuWeather: Warm & Humid Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- OVERNIGHT: A stray evening thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of the city. Otherwise, mostly clear and muggy overnight. Lows 64-71.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and beautiful! The humidity drops off by late morning. High 86.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! No humidity! High 85.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 84.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Turning slightly more humid, but still pretty comfortable. High 89.
TUESDAY: Some sun, muggy. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day and at night. High 88.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a shower in spots. High 84.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 82.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News