AccuWeather: Warm & Humid Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- OVERNIGHT: A stray evening thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of the city. Otherwise, mostly clear and muggy overnight. Lows 64-71.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and beautiful! The humidity drops off by late morning. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! No humidity! High 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 84.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. Turning slightly more humid, but still pretty comfortable. High 89.

TUESDAY: Some sun, muggy. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day and at night. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a shower in spots. High 84.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 82.
