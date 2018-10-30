AccuWeather: Warm, Dry Halloween

Without a cloud in the sky today we saw full sunshine and temperatures warmed to 60. But, it felt a bit cooler with wind gusts nera 35mph.TONIGHT: Skies remain mainly clear, winds become very light and we get a chilly overnight low of 45 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the upper 30s.WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): Overnight, a warm front lifts through and switches our winds to the southwest. This is perfect timing for Halloween, since it means our temperatures are going to sky rocket during the day. High temps will reach the mid to upper 60s across most of the region with trick or treat temps close to 64 at the start and only down to 60 by the finish. Sunshine will mix with a thin layer of high clouds, especially in the afternoon, but overall another bright day. The high hits 69.THURSDAY: As we kick off November, we'll see a very dirty sky with clouds thickening as a cold front slowly inches eastward. Southwest winds will continue to pump in very mild air leading to a high ot 73, about 12 degrees above normal for the start of November. Rain is possible later at night as a cold front approaches from the west.FRIDAY: Low pressure is riding up to our west, along a cold front, bringing some rounds of rain with perhaps even a gusty thunderstorm or two. Temps will remain very mild until the associated cold front moves through, with a high of 72.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A passing shower is possible, especially in the morning and mainly over by the coast. We have a cool breeze. The high dips to 60.SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend is mostly sunny with a slightly cooler high of 58.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with more clouds gathering later in the day ahead of another arriving frontal boundary. Some late day or night time rain is possible. The high is 64.TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain at times for Election Day. The high is 64.