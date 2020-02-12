AccuWeather: Warm, Sticky, Scattered Storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a warm and muggy start to the day and dewpoints will continue to rise to the low 60s this afternoon, so you'll notice the humidity. We'll have a high of 80 with mostly cloudy skies. Watch for a few showers or a thunderstorm around this morning and again late this afternoon and evening. The storm prediction center places our area under a slight risk for severe weather developing with potentially strong winds with any thunderstorm today.
FRIDAY: It's cooler with less humidity. We'll see partly sunny skies and a more seasonable high of 68. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the region for winds gusting over 40mph late in the day and night.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of just 66 as that chiller air continues to ride into the area from the northwest.
SUNDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. The high in Philadelphia is a warmer 80.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with yet another surge of warmer air raising or high to a very warm 82.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is still warm: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun with the chance of a shower and a cooler high of 75.
