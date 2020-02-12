AccuWeather: Wind chills in the 20s today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): It's a cold start to the day with wind chills in the teens and low 20s. In fact, wind chills stay below freezing until later this afternoon. Today's high is only 43, with a chilly breee. Early sunshine gives way to lots of clouds this afternoon.
SATURDAY: High pressure moves across the Carolinas and winds turn more westerly. We start the day with sunshine, but clouds will move in late in the day. It will be another very cold morning with temperatures recovering to the low 50s in the afternoon.
SUNDAY (EASTER): If you're trying to gather with family outdoors and socially distant, the weather is cooperating. It continues to look decent with morning temperatures in the lower to mid 40s and afternoon temperatures warming nicely to the low 60s. We should see more sunshine than clouds.
MONDAY: Sunny skies return for another day and we get a comfortable high of 65.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is 67. We could see a shower at night.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds become thicker and a couple showers are possible. Look for a high of 66.
THURSDAY: Our stretch of days in the 60s continue. We'll see sun and clouds and a high of 63.
