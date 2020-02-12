AccuWeather: Windy And Colder Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, windy and chilly overnight. Winds WNW 15-25 mph. Low 41.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Wind chills will start out in the low to mid 30's. High 56.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain during the afternoon. High 66.
THURSDAY: Some early showers are possible with clouds giving way to some sunny breaks during the afternoon. It will be brisk and much cooler for the Phillies home opener, but likely dry the way things are stacking up right now. Dress warmly. High 48.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 56.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Clouds, some sun. A mild afternoon. High 63.
