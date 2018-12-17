WEATHER

AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Weather Moving In

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on December 17, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Ahead of a cold front, we saw some much needed sunshine and temperatures climbed to 49 degree today. That's five degrees above normal, a welcome change after a dreary, rainy weekend

TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies, but much chillier temperatures as a brief shot of colder air arrives. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in a lot of spots with a high of 41 but it will feel like it's below freezing in many spots with the gusty wind.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will still be very cold at dawn (low to mid 20s!), but we'll see a good deal of sunshine during the day and gradually improving temperatures. The high bumps to 44.

THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region ahead of the next system. Afternoon or evening rain is possible. The high is 48.

FRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the warmest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, more rain that could be heavy at times. The high is 60.

SATURDAY: Its a windy, partly cloud day with a cooler high of 49.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is a cool 44.

MONDAY: (Christmas Eve): Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible. The high hits 45.

