AccuWeather: 2 Chances of Snow

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on January 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It's another cold start to the day but temperatures start to moderate a bit by the afternoon. We'll have mostly sunny skies and a high of 39.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun with temps reaching a couple of degrees above average for a change . High 43.

THURSDAY: It's brisk and colder again with some sunshine mixing with the clouds. A clipper system moves through producing some rain/snow showers arriving late evening. The Lehigh Valley and the Poconos has the best chance of seeing accumulating snow. High 36.

FRIDAY: We may start the day with a leftover snow shower early, but it's otherwise looking dry with partly sunny skies. High 46.

SATURDAY: Sunshine fades behind clouds then we watch for the potential of a major storm affecting much of the east coast Saturday night into Sunday. This is a much stronger and moisture loaded system. With this being several days away, and precipitation type dependent on track, its very much up in the air as to how much rain, ice or snow we see. Recent trends have showed the system lifting more northwestward introducing more in the way of warm air to our region giving a slight lean toward a mixed system than an all snow event. The high drops to 37.

SUNDAY: We'll continue to watch the weather models carefully for a potential winter storm that could bring rain/ice/snow. High 40.

MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Blustery and very cold, with partly sunny skies and the chance of some snow showers. The high drops to 24.

