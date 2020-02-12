Weather

AccuWeather: 2 rounds of showers, gusty thunderstorms possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TUESDAY: It's a mild start to the day with temperatures 10-20 warmer than yesterday morning. Clouds take over quickly today and we have two rounds of showers and possibly even a gusty thunderstorm later this afternoon and evening. The high is 62.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure moves in and brings us partly sunny skies and another mild high of 57. It'll be on the breezy side.

THURSDAY: It's nice day with mostly sunny skies. Although it's not as warm. Our high of 54 is still well above average.

FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and a few rain showers during the day. There's a chance some of the rain changes to snow at night. High: 46.

SATURDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly with a high of 46.

SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 56.

MONDAY: Sunshine gives way to clouds with the chance of showers at night. It warms to 63.

