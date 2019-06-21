AccuWeather: A Beautiful Summer Weekend

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some early showers gave way to a dry afternoon with dropping humidity and the return of bright sunshine. The high hit 81 degrees. Summer officially arrived at 11:54 a.m..

TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's a great evening with temperatures falling from the upper 70s into the upper 60s by midnight. The overnight low is 63 with many suburbs dropping into the 50s.

SATURDAY: We expect a fantastic first full day of summer. We'll see plenty of sunshine mixing with a few occasional clouds, low humidity, and a high of 82 (80 degrees at the shore and 70 in the Poconos.)

SUNDAY: It's another day of abundant sunshine with continued low humidity. The high is 84 ((81 at the shore and 75 in the Poconos.)

MONDAY: The weekend is over and so is the nice weather. Look for the return of higher humidity as the day moves on with occasional sunshine and the return of a spotty shower and thunderstorm either late in the day or at night. The high rises to 88.

TUESDAY: It's another warm and humid day with some showers or thunderstorms possible. The high is 87.

WEDNESDAY: Look for continued warmth and humidity with partly sunny skies, another thunderstorm possible and a high around 89.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. We're likely dry, but it's a hot and humid day with a high of 91.

FRIDAY: The heat beat goes on. Look for a sunny, hot and humid afternoon with another high around 91.

