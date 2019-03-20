AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will give way to high clouds today with light winds and a bit milder temperatures in the afternoon. The high in Philadelphia is a seasonable 55. Spring arrives at 5:58 p.m..TONIGHT: Clouds continue to build with some rain arriving overnight. It will be wet by the time our morning newscast starts at 4 a.m.. The low is 40.THURSDAY: Rain continues without much of a pause through the day, steadier at times, lighter at other times. The high is 52. The rain tapers later at night.FRIDAY: Sunshine mixes with clouds. A few more sprinkles and showers are possible, especially in the afternoon. It's windy and seasonably cool with a high of 52.SATURDAY: We have abundant sunshine, but it's breezy and slightly cooler with a high of just 48.SUNDAY: With the next system delayed, this looks like another mostly sunny day with a few patchy clouds around. We also see a surge of milder air with our high busting into the low 60s (we'll go with 62 in Philadelphia).MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies as our next frontal boundary arrives. Some showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a mild 60.TUESDAY: Some sunshine returns, but its windy and dramatically cooler with a high of just 46.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, some showers and our high bumping back up to about 50.--------------------