AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Very Warm Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds increase through the day. There's not much wind and it's a bit milder with a high of 47.
TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken. Some light rain is possible later this evening and overnight, especially in Delaware, South Jersey and perhaps areas of Pennsylvania right along the Delaware River. Our low is not as cold: 35.
SATURDAY: An Atlantic storm passes by offshore, with only a brush of rain in the early morning, especially near the ocean. We're still left with mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. The high reaches 48. It could become a bit breezy later in the day or at night as the storm moves away. A rain or snow shower is possible overnight, too, but this is expected to have very little impact.
SUNDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Some early rain or brief snow showers are possible, mainly before dawn. The temperatures at dawn is around freezing here, but only in the 20s out in Punxsutawney, so wear plenty of layers if you're making the trip to see Phil. Clouds will give way to increased sunshine during the day. The high in Philadelphia is 47. Brisk wind gusts near 30 mph will make it feel chillier.
MONDAY: Yet another shot of milder air arrives, which has been a consistent story this winter. Look for sunshine and patchy clouds. Our afternoon high zips all the way up to 62, tying the record high set in 2016.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day. We're still lodged in the same pocket of mild air, so we get another unseasonably mild high around 62.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, breezy day with some showers possible here and there. It still looks like a generally mild day with a high around 60.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies again with rain possible. It's cooler with a high of 48, but that's still six degrees above average.
FRIDAY: Look for yet another mainly cloudy day with some rain or drizzle at times. The high is 48.
