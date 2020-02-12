Weather

AccuWeather: Weekend starts sunny, ends wet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies with no worse than a few patchy clouds around. It's not as cold with a low of 46 in Philadelphia and some outlying suburbs nearer to 40.

SATURDAY: A cold front approaches from the north, but ahead of it we'll get an even milder early afternoon high of 64, a solid 10 degrees above average. Skies will be partly sunny.

SUNDAY: That front that pushes through Saturday begins lifting back northward as a warm front on Sunday and a northeasterly wind from high pressure well to our north will give us an east-northeast wind making for much cooler temperatures and lots of clouds. It will be a rather dreary day with mostly cloudy skies and highs near a seasonable 54. During the evening and overnight a round of showers will move through with an accompanying cold front. Those showers will extend into the first part of Monday leaving around " to " of rainfall.

MONDAY: After morning showers, some drying is possible during the afternoon. The high is only 56.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, but this is a brisk and chilly day with a high of just 49.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds build back into the region with some rain possible in the afternoon or not until evening. The high climbs to 58.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Clouds and rain is likely much of the day. It will all depend on the timing of the low pressure riding through the mid Atlantic as to how long the rain will linger. The high is a bit above average at 59.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun with a high around 60.

