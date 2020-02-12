AccuWeather: A break from the summer heat and humidity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear early this evening followed by increasing clouds. A very nice, comfy night with a lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: A piece of upper level energy will eject across the region during the first part of the day giving us mostly cloudy skies and the threat of some showers during the morning and early afternoon. The main focus of any showers looks to be just southeast of Philadelphia as this is where the best upward motion will be located. By late in the day this feature will have pushed out of our region and some sunshine is expected for the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures near 82 so it remains comfortable.
THURSDAY: Another winner with high pressure from the Great Lakes settling in right over Scranton and the Poconos by the afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine thanks to the sinking air associated with high pressure and dewpoints will fall all the way into the mid to upper 50s making for an almost fall like lack of humidity. High temperatures right around 82.
FRIDAY: That high will be pushing offshore and more of a southerly wind will take over bringing a slight return of humidity. Dewpoints rising into the 64 to 67 degree range making for noticeably humid conditions under a mix of sunshine and high cirrus clouds. High temperatures around 84.
SATURDAY: Look for a hazy sky, growing humidity, and a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. The high reaches 86.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and humid and there's another chance of a spotty afternoon storm. The high ticks up to 87.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 89.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a high around 88.
