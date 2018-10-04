AccuWeather: A Brief Fall Chill Is On The Way

It was another summery October day. The high in Philadelphia soared up to 84 degrees, that's 13 degrees above normal and only four degrees shy of our record high.TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm is possible up until about midnight or so. These will be spotty and non-severe. Lightning and an isolated downpour would be the primary threats. We dry out overnight and temperatures cool. The low is around 60.FRIDAY: Behind a departing cold front, much cooler air arrives. How much sun you see depends on your location. Plenty of low level clouds will cover the sky over areas to the southeast of Philadelphia. Skies will be much brighter to the north of Philadelphia as high pressure slides across southern Quebec. The high is a much cooler 71, with temperatures staying n the upper 60s where we see more in the way of cloud cover.SATURDAY: The weekend starts off with more clouds than sun as high pressure situates just off the coast of Maine driving an easterly wind into the region off the Atlantic. Some drizzle and light rain is possible in the morning, mainly northwest of Philadelphia. Some sun is possible later in the day, but with so much early cloud cover, temperatures will struggle again. Look for a high around 73.SUNDAY: We likely start the day off with low clouds, but we should break into good sunshine for the afternoon and with a more southerly wind that will allow temps to rebound up near 80 degrees. It will be a warm afternoon for the Eagles/Vikings game.MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a blend of clouds and sun, humid air and a high of 83.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid. A late shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 82.WEDNESDAY: It's warm and humid with another mix of clouds and sun. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 81.THURSDAY: Autumnal weather remains elusive. Look for another warm and humid day with a shower or thunderstorm around. The high is 80.