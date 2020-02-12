AccuWeather: A chilly breeze today, rain and wind on Christmas Eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any spotty rain or snow showers will end quickly this morning. Clouds will give way to some sun later today with a slightly milder high of 46. However, there will be a chilly 12-20 mph breeze blowing with gusts up to 25 mph, so keep the heavy coat handy.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and it gets cold. Look for a low of 29 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the low 20s. Winds will be light.
WEDNESDAY: This is a nice, seasonably cool day with partly sunny skies and a high of 44. It won't be as breezy as Tuesday.
THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Clouds will build into the region quickly, along with a surge of mild air. Our high jumps to 60. During the afternoon, some rain will gradually arrive with a round of heavy rain pushing through our area at night. It will also be very windy with gusts as high as 60 mph as the heaviest bands of rain move through. The rain, combined with any leftover snow and saturated ground, could lead to flooding on streets, poor drainage areas and perhaps along some creeks and streams. Damaging wind gusts could lead to spotty power outages.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Some lingering rain or snow showers are possible early in the morning. After that, look for a blustery day with clouds giving way to occasional sunny breaks. The high is 38, but that's early in the morning. The afternoon will turn sharply colder with temperatures plunging through the 30s and wind chills no better than the 20s.
SATURDAY (KWANZA): The cold air that gradually arrives on Christmas Day really settles into the region for the start of the weekend. Look for partly sunny skies with morning lows in the low 20s and teens, followed by an afternoon high of just 32. Wind chills will be in the teens, so plan on bundling up.
SUNDAY: We have plenty of sunshine in store and after morning lows in the 20s, it won't feel quite as harsh in the afternoon with less wind and a high of 38.
MONDAY: Clouds will increase during the morning. Some rain or snow showers are possible, especially later in the day and at night. The high improves to 44.
TUESDAY: We have plenty of clouds around with some morning rain possible. The high is a slightly cooler 41.
