AccuWeather: A Chilly Return To Work and School

Cooler air has returned to the region and it's a bit breezy today. We have partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing out of the low 30s in the morning to an afternoon high of 43.TONIGHT: Clouds grow thicker. A shower is possible overnight with a bit of wet snow up in the Poconos. The low in Philadelphia is 38.THURSDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible in a few spots with a snow shower up in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos also not out of the question. But this looks like a minor concern and overall, we expect clouds to give way to some sun during the morning. Our high is a somewhat milder 48.FRIDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Some rain arrives at night. The high is 47.SATURDAY: Look for clouds and periods of rain. Some late drying is possible, but in general, the day looks damp. The high is a cool 45.SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 51. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 49.TUESDAY: We have a lot more clouds around and a chance for a few showers. The high is 48.WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the area and we have a chance of some rain or wet snow showers. The high: 44.--------------------