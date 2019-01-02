WEATHER

AccuWeather: A Chilly Return To Work and School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Cooler air has returned to the region and it's a bit breezy today. We have partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing out of the low 30s in the morning to an afternoon high of 43.

TONIGHT: Clouds grow thicker. A shower is possible overnight with a bit of wet snow up in the Poconos. The low in Philadelphia is 38.

THURSDAY: A lingering morning shower is possible in a few spots with a snow shower up in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos also not out of the question. But this looks like a minor concern and overall, we expect clouds to give way to some sun during the morning. Our high is a somewhat milder 48.

FRIDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Some rain arrives at night. The high is 47.

SATURDAY: Look for clouds and periods of rain. Some late drying is possible, but in general, the day looks damp. The high is a cool 45.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 51. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 49.

TUESDAY: We have a lot more clouds around and a chance for a few showers. The high is 48.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the area and we have a chance of some rain or wet snow showers. The high: 44.
