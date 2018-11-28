AccuWeather: A Cold, Gusty Wind

WEATHER

November 28, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: The pressure gradient tightens with low pressure in New England and high pressure in the southeast and there's a wind tunnel right through our region. A Wind Advisory has been posted until 4pm for gusts over 40mph, especially in Philadelphia, south and east. Wind chills will just be in the 20s and low 30s. Expect lots of clouds, some flurries and a high of 42.

THURSDAY: Not as windy on Thursday as high pressure builds toward us, but still breezy. More in the way of sunshine with mid and high level clouds mixing in. High temps rebound slightly to the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Sun will fade behind clouds. High 44. There could be a few sprinkles in the afternoon and evening with a warm front.

SATURDAY: It now looks like we'll see periods of rain Saturday afternoon and night. Not a super soaker, but around a quarter inch of rain. High 50.

SUNDAY: The rain may linger into the morning, otherwise we'll see clouds and some sun. It turns breezy and milder. High 65.

MONDAY: No problems for the Eagle's game. It's partly sunny and with a nice high of 56.

TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High: 46.
