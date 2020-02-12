weather

AccuWeather: A few evening showers, a taste of summer later this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures today made it into the low 70s with a few showers north and west of the city. If you're looking for warmer temperatures, you'll like what's in store for this week.

TONIGHT: A few showers this evening, especially north and west of the city. Clouds will stick around tonight with some clearing by Monday morning, low 53.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible, especially north of the city, high 75.

TUESDAY: A beautiful day! Look for mostly sunny skies as temperatures start to climb, high 78.

WEDNESDAY: The dry weather pattern continues with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s across the region. Here in Philadelphia we're forecasting a high of 85 which is 10 degrees above average.

THURSDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds, high 87.

FRIDAY: The summerlike warmth continues. We're expecting clouds and sunshine, high 85. Later in the day Friday clouds may increase with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures remain very warm, high 88.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, high 86.

