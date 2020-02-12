AccuWeather: A few gusty thunderstorms this afternoon, colder Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will give way to more clouds late this morning and this afternoon, as a line or two of showers and thunderstorms roll through the region from west to east. Some of these storms could feature strong, gusty winds. There's a chance for some severe storms, especially south and east of Philadelphia in southern Delaware and across much of south Jersey. Today's high is 68 around midday, but temperatures crash into the low 50s later in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, but it's blustery and cold with lows between 32 and 36.
THURSDAY: Colder air rushes back into the region for a brief visit and you'll be especially aware of this in the morning. Look for temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s at dawn! In the afternoon, we'll get chilly high of 54 with wind chills in the 40s. It will be a partly sunny, but blustery and chilly day with winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph or more.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies roar back and it's also milder during the afternoon with less wind. The high bumps up to a pleasant 65.
SATURDAY: Our next rainmaker is delayed, which means that the first half of the weekend is now looking fairly nice. Look for sunshine, a few clouds and a pleasant high around 69. Temperatures will be falling into the low 60s and upper 50s during the Union's 8 p.m. home opener and at some point at night, some rain is possible. For now, it looks to hold off until late at night, perhaps after the end of the match, but fans should keep an eye on this forecast just in case.
SUNDAY: It's a rainy start before we dry out and brighten up during the afternoon. We're a bit cooler with a high of 62.
MONDAY: It's a mostly sunny and breezy start to the work week, with a high of 64.
TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 72.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, warmer afternoon with a high of 76.
