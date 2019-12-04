AccuWeather: A Few Rain/Snow Showers Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: After some early morning snow/rain showers, we'll see lots of clouds today and a high of 45. Later this afternoon/evening we get a few more rain/snow showers.
THURSDAY: Look for partial sunshine and a brisk and chilly breeze. Winds gust 30-35mph High: 46, but it will feel much colder.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high is a seasonable 48.
SATURDAY: We'll see some sunshine behind a departing frontal boundary, but it's brisk and colder with a high of just 39.
SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's not as cold and harsh, especially during the afternoon. The high ticks up to 48.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain likely for the Eagle's game. At least we'll have a milder high of 58.
TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with the chance of more rain. The high hits 57, with much colder air to follow midweek.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News