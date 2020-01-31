Weather

AccuWeather: A Few Showers Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible (mainly south and east) as a coastal storm passes by offshore. Lows 30-36.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and rather mild. High 49.

SUNDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Partly sunny and windy. Gusts 25-35 mph. High 48.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 62. The record high is also 62 set in 1991.

TUESDAY: Clouds, limited sun. It stays very mild. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers. High 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some rain. High 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or brief period of rain is likely during the morning. High 46.

