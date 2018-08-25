WEATHER

AccuWeather: A little more humid on Sunday

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 6pm on August 25, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 60-66.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. High 88.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 95. Heat Index 100.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. It stays very hot and humid. A spotty late day thunderstorm is possible. High 95. Heat Index 103.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible (especially south and east of the city). High 84.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. High 79.

SATURDAY: Clouds, Some sun. High 80.
