PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for sunshine mixing with high clouds through most of the day. It's cooler with a high of 63, but with not much wind, a light jacket or sweatshirt is probably all you need for your exercise walk today.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase and a few sprinkles or showers are possible in the overnight hours. The low is a chilly 47.
WEDNESDAY: Even cooler air arrives along with more clouds. It's breezy with rain and drizzle through the day, the steadiest in the afternoon and evening. Our high slips all the way down to 55.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's breezy and still cool with a spotty shower around. The high improves to 66.
FRIDAY: This is a cloudy and cool day with rain arriving during the afternoon and sticking around at night. The high dips to 59.
SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a breezy and cool note with a high of just 52. A shower is possible at times, with some snow showers in the Poconos. A frost or freeze is possible at night.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): This is a dry day with partly sunny skies, but it's still cool with a high near 60.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with the chance of rain. We're still stuck in the same cool pattern with a high of just 61.
TUESDAY: We have a partly sunny day with a high of 62.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: A Long Stretch of Cooler Weather Begins Today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News